With the crew returning, can you blame us for feeling nostalgic?

Gang's All Here: We're Remembering The Best Jersey Shore Reunions

Jersey Shore is coming back bitchessssssss -- and it's totally fine if you want to shout "yeah, buddy!" from the streets.

But before Jersey Shore Family Vacation -- which is set to premiere soooooooon and will feature Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino -- begins, we're looking back at some of the times when the entire gang (well, almost) got back together after the long-running series ended in 2012. Just because the crew left their summer digs doesn't mean they haven't stayed in touch!

Relive the #TBT gatherings (some even unfolded on this network) below, share what you're most excited to see when the seven roomies return to Miami and stay with MTV News for more Jersey Shore Family Vacation updates!