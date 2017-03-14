Gang's All Here: We're Remembering The Best Jersey Shore Reunions

Jersey Shore is coming back
bitchessssssss -- and it's totally fine if you want to shout "yeah, buddy!" from the streets.
But before Jersey Shore Family Vacation -- which is set to premiere soooooooon and will feature Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino -- begins, we're looking back at some of the times when the entire gang (well, almost) got back together after the long-running series ended in 2012. Just because the crew left their summer digs doesn't mean they haven't stayed in touch!
Relive the #TBT gatherings (some even unfolded on this network) below, share what you're most excited to see when the seven roomies return to Miami and stay with MTV News for more Jersey Shore Family Vacation updates!
-
Look who's coming to dinner
The Seaside Heights gang gathered 'round the table for an unforgettable meal during Season 1 of Snooki & JWOWW -- and Snooki shared some BIG news (her engagement!).
-
Here comes the bride
Fast-forward to Nicole and Jionni LaValle's wedding in 2014 (which was also featured on the series finale of Snooki & JWOWW). Jenni, Deena and Sammi served as bridesmaids at the "Great Gatsby"-themed affair, while Pauly D and Ronnie watched from the pews as the parents of two said "I do" (rhyming!).
-
Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Mathews
Jenni and Roger tied the knot in Fall 2015. Like her BFF, JWOWW had her female roomies as bridesmaids, and GTL boys Pauly D, Ronnie and Vinny Guadagnino were also in attendance.
-
An engagement celebration and special performance
Deena commemorated her then-upcoming nuptials with a bash in Atlantic City with Sammi, Jenni, Vinny and Pauly (who did work on the 1s and 2s). Not Karma, but close...
-
Team Meatball is officially off the market
D married longtime beau Chris Bucker in October -- and her MTV cohorts Jenni, Nicole (aka the other half of Team Meatball), Sammi Giancola, Vinny, Pauly and Mike were there to
fistpumpcelebrate with their former housemate.