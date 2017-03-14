The Next Challenge Season Will Expose Some Deep Vendettas

Rene Cervantes

The Challenge XXX was pretty dirty -- and emotions are still raw after everything that unfolded in Colombia (shocking double crosses, seemingly solid alliances severed and SO much more). Everyone has unfinished business -- but only ONE person can come out on top.

The Challenge: Vendettas is premiering on January 2 and will feature notable faces and new competitors -- from MTV series as well as Big Brother, UK’s Geordie Shore and UK’s Ex on the Beach -- who will stop at nothing to take down their enemies. Three words to sum up the 31st installment (as you can see in the first look below): Burn. It. Down.

But there's more: For the first time, we will have a solo winner come out on top -- said victor can be male or female. Goodbye final gender categories.

So who will put it all out all on the line, and which athlete’s play will lead him or her to the #1 spot? Get a heart-stopping look at all of the action in the video above and tell us who you’ll be cheering for (or hoping to see exit) and keep checking MTV News for more info on the most heated and highest stakes battle yet.