Selena Gomez And Beyoncé Are Reigning 2017, As Far As Instagram's Concerned

Getty Images

The most-liked pic and the most followers go to the pop queens

Another year, another 12 months of Instagram domination by Selena Gomez.

She's been the platform's most-followed user (with a current tally of 130 million) since March 2016, and in 2017, she continued her reign at the top, above soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo at 2, Ariana Grande at 3, Beyoncé at 4, Kim Kardashian at 5, and Taylor Swift at 6 (whom she dethroned for the top title).

As EW points out, Gomez also had five of the top 10 most-liked photos of 2017. However, no one could hold a candle to one of the most culturally gigantic photos in recent memory: Beyoncé's February 1 pic announcement that she was pregnant with twins.

This is all to say that fame, of course, is fleeting, and that while one year you could have the top-followed Instagram account, the next year, you may end up being surpassed by a Portuguese athlete or a fellow pop star or, I don't even know, Bhad Bhabie. Enjoy it while it lasts!