17 Couples We Loved And Lost In 2017

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd

Gomez and The Weeknd made things Instagram official in January, shortly after they were spotted kissing behind a dumpster. In May, they upgraded to kissing on red carpets, as you can see in the pic above. But their romance fizzled by October, and Sel's been spending more and more time with her ex Justin Bieber.

"Something that I'm really proud of is that there's such a true friendship," Gomez said about her breakup with The Weeknd. "I truly have never experienced anything like that in my life. We ended it as best friends, and it was genuinely about encouraging and caring [for each other], and that was pretty remarkable for me."