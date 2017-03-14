17 Couples We Loved And Lost In 2017

Old Taylor wasn't the only famous figure who died in 2017. We also said goodbye to The Seleeknd (Selena Gomez + The Weeknd), Kyga (Kylie Jenner + Tyga), and PattinTwigs (Robert Pattinson + FKA Twigs), among many more celebrity couples. Their love for each other is now buried six feet under the ground; may it rest in peace.
These untimely romantic deaths follow the demise of Brangelina, Tayvin, and Dilmer — three couples we famously lost in 2016. The Hollywood breakup graveyard just keeps getting bigger and bigger, so put on your favorite black outfit and join us in mourning the relationships that didn't survive 2017.
-
Selena Gomez and The WeekndNicholas Hunt/Getty
Gomez and The Weeknd made things Instagram official in January, shortly after they were spotted kissing behind a dumpster. In May, they upgraded to kissing on red carpets, as you can see in the pic above. But their romance fizzled by October, and Sel's been spending more and more time with her ex Justin Bieber.
"Something that I'm really proud of is that there's such a true friendship," Gomez said about her breakup with The Weeknd. "I truly have never experienced anything like that in my life. We ended it as best friends, and it was genuinely about encouraging and caring [for each other], and that was pretty remarkable for me."
-
Kylie Jenner and TygaCraig Barritt/Getty
In April, after three years together, Jenner and Tyga called it quits partly because of their age difference. In a twist no one saw coming, she's now reportedly pregnant by Travis Scott, the rapper she started dating after Tyga.
-
Nicki Minaj and Meek MillJamie McCarthy/Getty
Minaj and Meek dated for two years, but she kicked off 2017 by announcing she's single and "focusing on [her] work." These days, Meek is dealing with his own serious problems, and Nicki has moved on to dating rapper Nas.
-
Anna Faris and Chris PrattMichael Buckner/Getty
In one of the most heart-wrenching breakups on this list, Pratt and Faris split after eight years of marriage. When they first started dating, Faris swooned over the fact that they both collected dead bugs; little did she know their love would eventually be as dead as the bugs they once collected. 😭
-
Fergie and Josh DuhamelDimitrios Kambouris/Getty
-
Katy Perry and Orlando BloomKevin Mazur/Getty
-
Jennifer Lawrence and Darren AronofskyMichael Loccisano/Getty
Before splitting in November, JLaw and mother! director Aronofsky kept their relationship relatively private, despite working on an entire movie together. "Dating the director was different," Lawrence recently said, "because, it's like, we'd be on the tour together [and] I'd come back to the hotel and the last thing I want to talk about or think about is a movie. He comes back from the tour and that's all he wants to talk about."
-
Demi Lovato and Guilherme "Bomba" VasconcelosDemi Lovato/Snapchat
Earlier this year, Demi was getting cozy with MMA pro fighter Vasconcelos. They reportedly broke up by May, and judging from Lovato's new documentary, she's currently single and ready to mingle. Her go-to dating app? Raya, which is basically Tinder for celebrities and social-media superstars.
-
FKA Twigs and Robert PattinsonMatt Winkelmeyer/Getty
The Twilight star and FKA Twigs became a thing in September 2014. Somewhere along the way, they "kind of" got engaged, but their wedding plans came to a halt three years later. It's really a shame, because their nuptials would've been all kinds of stylish.
-
Jennifer Hudson and David OtungaLarry Busacca/Getty
This breakup is especially messy and devastating. In November, Hudson and Otunga broke off their engagement after a decade together. Hudson reportedly requested a protective order against him in the "the best interest of their son." Their custody battle over David Jr., 8, continues.
-
Scarlett Johansson and Romain DauriacPascal Le Segretain/Getty
Johansson's romance with French journalist Dauriac sounds straight out of a storybook. Their love blossomed in Paris, and he barely spoke English at first. Their happily ever after didn't pan out, however, and they reportedly finalized their divorce in September.
-
Rachel Bilson and Hayden ChristensenMichael Buckner/Getty
Now that you've finally stopped crying over Marissa Cooper's car accident in The O.C., Bilson is here to break your heart all over again. By September, she and Christensen had ended things after nearly a decade together. Ugh.
-
Janet Jackson and Wissam Al ManaVittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty
Four months after welcoming the first celebrity baby of 2017 — Jackson's first child! — the iconic singer and Al Mana broke up. They tied the knot way back in 2012.
-
Jaden Smith and Sarah SnyderNicholas Hunt/Getty
These two lovebirds packed on the PDA, but they couldn't make heart-eyes at each other forever. They reportedly split in March, but at least we'll always have this extremely "lit" Instagram post to remember them by.
-
Phoebe Tonkin and Paul Wesley
There were a lot of couples to keep track of in The Vampire Diaries, but at least one wasn't supernatural; Wesley dated Tonkin, who starred on the show's spin-off, for roughly four years. Though they were on and off throughout 2017, they're currently off, and many of their couple-y Instagram pics — aside from the rare find above — have mysteriously disappeared.
-
Evan Rachel Wood and Zach VillaJamie McCarthy/Getty
Last year, Wood teamed up with Villa to form Rebel and a Basketcase, an electro-pop duo. By January, they were engaged; by September, they were no more. Blame Arnold from Westworld. Everything is somehow his fault.
-
Sarah Hyland and Dominic SherwoodMike Windle/Getty
The Modern Family star and Sherwood rang in the year by making out in an elevator, but unfortunately, that chemistry wasn't enough to take them into 2018.