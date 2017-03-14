Getty

17 Couples We Loved And Lost In 2017

A moment of silence, please

Old Taylor wasn't the only famous figure who died in 2017. We also said goodbye to The Seleeknd (Selena Gomez + The Weeknd), Kyga (Kylie Jenner + Tyga), and PattinTwigs (Robert Pattinson + FKA Twigs), among many more celebrity couples. Their love for each other is now buried six feet under the ground; may it rest in peace.

These untimely romantic deaths follow the demise of Brangelina, Tayvin, and Dilmer — three couples we famously lost in 2016. The Hollywood breakup graveyard just keeps getting bigger and bigger, so put on your favorite black outfit and join us in mourning the relationships that didn't survive 2017.

  1. Selena Gomez and The Weeknd
    Nicholas Hunt/Getty

    Gomez and The Weeknd made things Instagram official in January, shortly after they were spotted kissing behind a dumpster. In May, they upgraded to kissing on red carpets, as you can see in the pic above. But their romance fizzled by October, and Sel's been spending more and more time with her ex Justin Bieber.

    "Something that I'm really proud of is that there's such a true friendship," Gomez said about her breakup with The Weeknd. "I truly have never experienced anything like that in my life. We ended it as best friends, and it was genuinely about encouraging and caring [for each other], and that was pretty remarkable for me."

  2. Kylie Jenner and Tyga
    Craig Barritt/Getty

    In April, after three years together, Jenner and Tyga called it quits partly because of their age difference. In a twist no one saw coming, she's now reportedly pregnant by Travis Scott, the rapper she started dating after Tyga.

  3. Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill
    Jamie McCarthy/Getty

    Minaj and Meek dated for two years, but she kicked off 2017 by announcing she's single and "focusing on [her] work." These days, Meek is dealing with his own serious problems, and Nicki has moved on to dating rapper Nas.

  4. Anna Faris and Chris Pratt
    Michael Buckner/Getty

    In one of the most heart-wrenching breakups on this list, Pratt and Faris split after eight years of marriage. When they first started dating, Faris swooned over the fact that they both collected dead bugs; little did she know their love would eventually be as dead as the bugs they once collected. 😭

  5. Fergie and Josh Duhamel
    Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

    Giving Pratt and Faris competition in the heartbreak department, Fergie and Duhamel also separated after being married for eight long years. Love is dead, etc.

  6. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
    Kevin Mazur/Getty

    As of February, Perry and Bloom "are taking respectful, loving space" from each other, their reps told People. Looks like there won't be any more nude kayaking dates in the future.

  7. Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky
    Michael Loccisano/Getty

    Before splitting in November, JLaw and mother! director Aronofsky kept their relationship relatively private, despite working on an entire movie together. "Dating the director was different," Lawrence recently said, "because, it's like, we'd be on the tour together [and] I'd come back to the hotel and the last thing I want to talk about or think about is a movie. He comes back from the tour and that's all he wants to talk about."

  8. Demi Lovato and Guilherme "Bomba" Vasconcelos
    Demi Lovato/Snapchat

    Earlier this year, Demi was getting cozy with MMA pro fighter Vasconcelos. They reportedly broke up by May, and judging from Lovato's new documentary, she's currently single and ready to mingle. Her go-to dating app? Raya, which is basically Tinder for celebrities and social-media superstars.

  9. FKA Twigs and Robert Pattinson
    Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

    The Twilight star and FKA Twigs became a thing in September 2014. Somewhere along the way, they "kind of" got engaged, but their wedding plans came to a halt three years later. It's really a shame, because their nuptials would've been all kinds of stylish.

  10. Jennifer Hudson and David Otunga
    Larry Busacca/Getty

    This breakup is especially messy and devastating. In November, Hudson and Otunga broke off their engagement after a decade together. Hudson reportedly requested a protective order against him in the "the best interest of their son." Their custody battle over David Jr., 8, continues.

  11. Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac
    Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

    Johansson's romance with French journalist Dauriac sounds straight out of a storybook. Their love blossomed in Paris, and he barely spoke English at first. Their happily ever after didn't pan out, however, and they reportedly finalized their divorce in September.

  12. Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen
    Michael Buckner/Getty

    Now that you've finally stopped crying over Marissa Cooper's car accident in The O.C., Bilson is here to break your heart all over again. By September, she and Christensen had ended things after nearly a decade together. Ugh.

  13. Janet Jackson and Wissam Al Mana
    Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

    Four months after welcoming the first celebrity baby of 2017 — Jackson's first child! — the iconic singer and Al Mana broke up. They tied the knot way back in 2012.

  14. Jaden Smith and Sarah Snyder
    Nicholas Hunt/Getty

    These two lovebirds packed on the PDA, but they couldn't make heart-eyes at each other forever. They reportedly split in March, but at least we'll always have this extremely "lit" Instagram post to remember them by.

  15. Phoebe Tonkin and Paul Wesley

    There were a lot of couples to keep track of in The Vampire Diaries, but at least one wasn't supernatural; Wesley dated Tonkin, who starred on the show's spin-off, for roughly four years. Though they were on and off throughout 2017, they're currently off, and many of their couple-y Instagram pics — aside from the rare find above — have mysteriously disappeared.

  16. Evan Rachel Wood and Zach Villa
    Jamie McCarthy/Getty

    Last year, Wood teamed up with Villa to form Rebel and a Basketcase, an electro-pop duo. By January, they were engaged; by September, they were no more. Blame Arnold from Westworld. Everything is somehow his fault.

  17. Sarah Hyland and Dominic Sherwood
    Mike Windle/Getty

    The Modern Family star and Sherwood rang in the year by making out in an elevator, but unfortunately, that chemistry wasn't enough to take them into 2018.