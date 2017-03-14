Love, Simon Is The Sweet, Coming-Out Teen Drama We've Been Waiting For: Watch

20th Century Fox

Sometimes a trailer can best be summarized in one simple emoji: 😭. The first trailer for Love, Simon is here, and it's one minute and 51 seconds of pure, teen emotion.

Directed by Greg Berlanti and based on Becky Albertalli's YA book Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda, the film follows 16-year-old Simon (Nick Robinson), a not-so-openly gay high schooler who develops a romantic (and anonymous) email correspondence with a fellow closeted student known solely as Blue.

But when someone gets ahold of their intimate emails, Simon finds himself being blackmailed: He either plays along, or his sexual identity will become everyone's business. For the most part, the trailer treads lightly on the drama, but it does beautifully capture the book's quirky and endearing tone. It's a modern-day John Hughes movie, complete with a perfect musical assist from Walk The Moon.

Simon's closest friends are played by 13 Reasons Why breakout Katherine Langford and X-Men: Apocalypse's Alexandra Shipp. Jennifer Garner and Josh Duhamel star as his parents. Judging from their palpable chemistry in the trailer, Flash star Keiynan Lonsdale also stars as the object of Simon's lovelorn affection.

Anyone who's familiar with Berlanti's pioneering work on Dawson's Creek — he wrote primetime television's first gay kiss — knows that he's the perfect director for this project. And if this trailer is any indication, Love, Simon has all the right makings of a seminal teen drama.

20th Century Fox

Love, Simon hits theaters March 16, 2018.