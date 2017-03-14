Fifth Harmony Sing In Spanish In This Red-Hot Pitbull Video

YouTube

Pitbull is on the prowl in his new music video with Fifth Harmony, but it’s not Lauren, Ally, Dinah, or Normani he’s after. Instead, Mr. Worldwide is chasing a mysterious woman in a red gown who turns out to be so much more dangerous than he thought.

5H and Pitbull’s Spanglish collaboration “Por Favor” is one of the steamiest fusion tracks of the year, but the Latin banger’s video opts for a surprise Asian twist. Pitbull, for one, wanders the object of his affection around an Asian temple garden, before discovering she’s actually a samurai sword-wielding femme fatale. Uh oh. Fifth Harmony, meanwhile, deliver their verses inside a red room, serving the fierce looks and attitude we’ve come to expect from them.

Interestingly, the video is captioned “Part 1,” which presumably means this saga will continue soon. Stay tuned to find out what happens to poor Pitbull, and see Fifth Harmony talk about the steamy collaboration below.