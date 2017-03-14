Dr. Dre Escaped The Basement To Tweet The Release Date Of Eminem's New Album

Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Ever since the first clue dropped in July, fans have been patiently waiting for confirmation on when Eminem's new album was dropping. Thankfully, the wait is over. Revival will be released on December 15.

Dr. Dre announced the news on Twitter and Instagram on Tuesday (November 28). In the video, we see the same tongue-in-cheek medication advertisements which appeared on the sides of buildings and tweets for the past couple months.

Eminem recently performed "Walk On Water" at the 2017 EMAs. The single featuring Beyoncé debuted at 14 on the Billboard Hot 100, though as an Eminem fan Twitter account pointed out, it was the rapper's first since not to debut in the top 10 since 1998.

Regardless of the immediate commercial impact of "Walk on Water," Revival is almost upon us. We'll see where Mathers takes fans this go-round.