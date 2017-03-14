Desiigner Is Giving One Of Your Favorite Childhood Songs A Wild 'N Out Remix

'There was a farmer who had a dog, and Bingo was his name-o'

"Bingo" is an undoubtedly classic childhood song, but it's getting an unexpected twist -- courtesy of the Wild 'N Out gang (and a special guest).

In a sneak peek of the Season 10 premiere (which airs TONIGHT), Desiigner joins the Black Team for a rousing round of Remix. Their tune: "Bingo."

"There was a farmer who had a dog and Bingo was his name -- man, forget all of that," Chico Bean states (as seen in the clip above). "We're in Brooklyn with Desiigner, man," he continues, as the crowd roars for the group and the singer (who also happens to be a BK native) to begin their performance.

What spin does the gang give the highly recognizable tune? Watch the video to hear their catchy rendition (it will be stuck in your head, guaranteed) -- and don't miss the season premiere of Wild 'N Out tonight at 11/10c!