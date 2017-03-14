Rob Dyrdek Is Seeing Some Seriously Awesome Amazingness

Get your first look at the brand-new series before it premieres on December 8

"Welcome to a talent show like no other talent show in the world."

In the first look at Rob Dyrdek's brand-new MTV program Amazingness -- which is set to begin on December 8 along with Ridiculousness' milestone Season 10 -- the MTV star makes it clear that his hilarious competition series isn't a place where one showcases typical skills. From a "man putting a ladder on his face" to a "real-life Wonder Woman," anything and everything is fair game to nab the top spot and leave with $10,000 in cash. Let the amazing games (along with judges Eddie Huang, Krystal Bee and Chris “Drama” Pfaff) begin!

But which act truly leaves Rob amazed -- and makes him declare he's "not trying to be weird" when reacting to what just unfolded on the stage? Watch the clip to find out, and do not miss the premiere of Amazingness on Friday, December 8 at 10:30/9:30c (Ridiculousness will air right before at 10/9c!) Plus, want to show off your amazing talent? Enter Amazingness’ digital talent show here for a chance to win some major cash.