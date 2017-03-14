Here's Every Music Video Harry, Louis, Liam, Niall, And Zayn Made In 2017 — Ranked

Columbia Records/YouTube

A year ago — if you can even remember back that far, since 2017 felt like 40 years condensed into one — only one former One Direction member had an established solo career to boast. Zayn's Mind of Mine had dropped, and though he didn't tour behind it, we got four music videos out of it. The same couldn't be said for his former bandmates.

By December 2016, Harry Styles was about to be a movie star. Liam Payne was teasing fans about a potential 1D reunion (as always). Louis Tomlinson had teamed up with Steve Aoki to debut a new song on The X Factor. And Niall Horan had given us "This Town" and many hints at more music to come.

But a lot can happen in a year.

Now, we're closing out 2017 with a bunch of music videos from all five lads, each a cohesive and unique personal statement about the kind of solo artist each one is. Some caught me completely off guard. Others made me go, yeah, seems about right. Here they are, ranked from least unexpected to most.