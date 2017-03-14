Back By Popular Demand: Jersey Shore Is Returning To MTV

Back in 2012, the world said a fond fist-pumping farewell to Jersey Shore. And nearly five years after the emotional finale (that bonfire party at the beach), MTV is bringing the gang back together.

Here's what we can tell ya: The series will be called JERSEY SHORE Family Vacation and it will premiere in 2018. Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio,” Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino will be featured. Break out the pickles and Ron Ron Juice!

Are you ready for the return of the pop culture phenomenon? Sound off in the comments and be sure to stay with MTV News for more updates before JERSEY SHORE Family Vacation is heaaahhh! And keep getting your Shore fix every Monday with new episodes of MTV Floribama Shore at 10/9c.