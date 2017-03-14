These Young People — Famous And Not So Famous — Made 2017 Less Bleak

Student athletes took a knee in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick.

In August of 2016, NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick refused to stand for the national anthem before a football game. “I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color,” he said of his decision at the time. His act of protest sparked a wave of solidarity among other NFL players over the course of 2016, and only picked up speed this year after Kaepernick was not hired for the 2017 season.

In addition to the NFL players who have protested throughout this season and celebrities who have spoken out in support, plenty of young athletes across the country have shown that Kaepernick’s call for racial justice has been heard by kneeling before their own games. From 8-year-old football players to high school girls volleyball teams to students who were threatened with punishment for kneeling, the movement was clearly embraced by young people across the country.

“Kneeling wasn't about disrespecting the flag,” Georgia Tech dancer Raianna Brown, who took a knee before a football game last year, told MTV News in October. “It wasn't about saying America is horrible or anything like that. Kneeling isn’t about individual people, but systematic issues that have been going on in the United States essentially forever.”

Taking a knee, she added, is an act meant to “spark conversations,” because “that’s when real change happens.”