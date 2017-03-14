Photo by Kevin Winter

Nicki Minaj Just Realized Which 'MotorSport' Line Is About Her

When "MotorSport" initially dropped in late October, everyone was obsessed with dissecting the first collaboration between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B. However, on Saturday (November 25), Nicki had a new revelation about the song and lyrics she didn't decipher until recently.

The lyrics in question come from Takeoff's verse:

If Nicki should show me her titty

Right hand on the Bible, I swear I won't tell (swear)

If I get to play with that kitty

I wonder how many platinums we gon' sell (albums)

While the third Migos member is probably happy, Minaj took the line in stride; this wasn't the only revelation about "MotorSport." When addressing her frustrations with conspiracy theories surrounding the track and Cardi's involvement, Nicki revealed the song originally featured her and Quavo.

"Migos weren't even on it yet," Minaj said in a since-deleted tweet. "Just Quavo. The conspiracy theories [are] just so tired. Relax. Breathe. Imagine me not knowing who on a song w/me."

Wonder how Nas feels about Takeoff's rhymes?