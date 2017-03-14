Kim Kardashian Is Binge-Watching Stranger Things And Millie Bobby Brown Is So Excited

Getty Images

Listen, Kim Kardashian West is a busy woman. She's got a multi-million dollar empire to run — and two (soon-to-be three!) kids — so we're not going to fault her for waiting more than a year to finally watch Stranger Things. The important thing is that she's watching it. And she's just as obsessed with it as we are. So no spoilers, OK?

On Sunday (November 26), Kardashian tweeted that she was currently watching the fourth episode of the first season of Stranger Things. (The standout episode in which the boys give Eleven her famous makeover.) "I feel like I'm gonna be up all night trying to watch it all!" she added.

Um, yeah. Welcome to the fandom, Kim.

Meanwhile, Stranger Things star, and huge Keeping Up With the Kardashians fan, Millie Bobby Brown couldn't contain her excitement, and she quickly took to Twitter to respond to Kim's confession. Bible.

Earlier this month, the 13-year-old actress confessed her love for the Kardashians on The Tonight Show, telling host Jimmy Fallon, "I'm obsessed with them. I follow them on social media. I think that they are just like really great. They're so entertaining. They have their own like language. Like instead of saying I swear they're like 'Bible!' And then they're like, 'Okurrr!' It means, like, OK."

As it turns out, the feeling is mutual. Khloe Kardashian gushed over Brown and Stranger Things on social media following the Fallon interview.

"It's a mutual love fest!!" Khloe added. "I LOVE you @milliebbrown! #Okurrrrttt this video made me smile from ear to ear BIBLE."

The Kardashians aren't the only celebs getting a late start on the Netflix phenomenon. Spider-Man Tom Holland also started binge-watching Stranger Things over the long weekend. "How am I just watching this now," he posted on Instagram, along with a photo of the young cast. "You lot are incredible."

Leave it to star Gaten Matarazzo to come up with the most perfect, Dustin-approved reply to Holland's post: "Why did it take you so long?"