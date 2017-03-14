Gaten Matarazzo Totally Isn't Old Enough To Drive But Gave Kelly Clarkson A Lift Anyway

Chris Polk/AMA2017/Getty Images for dcp

At 15, Gaten Matarazzo is a little too young to be getting behind the wheel of a car — but that didn't stop him from grabbing the keys to a golf cart and driving Kelly Clarkson around before a big event for a great cause.

Clarkson taped a performance a couple of months back for a special broadcast that hit Canadian airwaves on November 26, WE Day, which was put on by the WE Movement and its charitable organization to encourage community action and social change. While she was warming up, she got some help from Matarazzo — a seasoned pro when it comes to showing off his pipes — as he drove her to her rehearsal in Toronto.

They bust out a few bars of "We Are Family, even if Matarazzo didn't know all the words, and "We Are The Champions," which kind of made us hope for his proper cover of the Queen classic in full. It made for a brief and adorable moment and a great WE Day surprise.

Between this and Millie Bobby Brown's fondness for Drake, it seems like the Stranger Things kids are very into Canada — especially if impromptu sing-alongs and backstage hangouts are concerned.

Also: Maybe don't sing and drive — unless you, like, have your learner's permit.