Did Miley Cyrus Inspire The Cover Art For N.E.R.D.'s New Album?

Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

It's been seven years since Pharrell, Chad Hugo, and Shay Haley graced the world with a full-length project. Luckily, that is soon to change: This morning, N.E.R.D. dropped the cover art and release date for their upcoming album.

N.E.R.D.'s No_One Ever Really Dies drops December 15 and sports a cover that's a tad reminiscent of Bangerz-era Miley Cyrus, an album that features production work from Pharrell. The rollout for No_One Ever Really Dies has been fun and a little chaotic: We were first treated to a killer Rihanna rap verse on the single "Lemon," and then N.E.R.D. performed their album in full for attendees at this year's ComplexCon.

It's hard to say where N.E.R.D. will take us — or where No_One Ever Really Dies will take N.E.R.D. The brash, funk-infused, pre-pubescent angst of 2002's In Search Of... influenced a generation of musicians from Tyler, the Creator to Lil Uzi Vert. While subsequent releases like 2008's Seeing Sounds fully embraced the growing electronic scene's influence in popular music, an album with two Kendrick Lamar features and an appearance from André 3000 holds a considerable amount of promise for a rap-heavy hold.

Here's the alleged tracklist:

1. "Deep Down Body Thirst"

2. "Lemon" ft. Rihanna

3. "Voilà" ft. Gucci Mane and Wale

4. "1000" ft. Future

5. "Don't Don't Do It" ft. Kendrick Lamar

6. "Kites" ft. Kendrick Lamar and M.I.A.

7. "ESP"

8. "Lightning Fire Magic Prayer"

9. "Rollinem 7’s" ft. André 3000

10. "Lifting You" ft. Ed Sheeran

11. "Secret Life of Tigers"