You Can Now Own One Of Lana Del Rey's Vintage Dresses

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for MTV

Lana Del Rey's '60s aesthetic is so distinct that she could practically trademark it, so it was only a matter of time before her flair for mod prints and Summer of Love-level florals made their way out of her closet and into yours.

Literally!

As she continues to tour in support of Lust For Life, Lana's made an addition to her merch table — or several, technically. She's now selling some of the prettiest looks she's worn onstage, from go-go dancer-worthy shifts to frilly frocks that look like they were ripped from West Side Story's wardrobe department.

Lana's also opening a few pop-ups to sell Lust For Life-inspired garments, and vintage can be found at these select shops as well. If you've been rocking flower crowns and cat eyes since Born to Die blew your mind, you can invest in a piece of music history while perfecting your look at the same time.

Lana's touring behind Lust For Life continues in 2018. Watch our latest chat with Lana below, in which she reveals that she and her sister may be collaborating on her next music video.