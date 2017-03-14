Camila Cabello Delivers The Solo Album Update You've Been Waiting For

Gustavo Caballero/Getty

On the heels of her fiery chart-topping "Havana," Camila Cabello has finally finished her debut solo album, expected to arrive in early 2018. On Wednesday morning (November 22), she gave fans a much-needed update on her biggest project to date.

"My first album is done and the butterflies in my stomach are fully aware," Cabello, who left Fifth Harmony in December 2016, told fans via Instagram. In the photo, she's making magic happen with her executive producer, Frank Dukes, and Louis Bell, who helped make "Havana" a massive hit.

Cabello had previously named her forthcoming LP The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving, but earlier this month, she revealed that might not be the case anymore.

"I’m not ready to talk about why yet,” she recently told a German radio station. "I always want my fans to be the first to know about those kind of things."

Your girl plans to write a letter announcing a new title when the time is right. In the meantime, please enjoy her elaborate EMA performance, which somehow involves both Flamenco dancing and synchronized swimming.