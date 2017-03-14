Johnny Bananas And Jimmy Fallon Share A Special Bananas Connection

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Jimmy Fallon has professed that he's a fan of Johnny Bananas -- and the Challenge competitor reciprocated by saying he "loves" the late-night host. And now, the two funny men just bonded in the flesh.

The six-time victor -- who you can catch every Tuesday on Champs Vs. Stars -- appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday (November 21). The guys discussed Jimmy's obsession with the long-running series (we don't blame you, Jimmy!) and Johnny's storied history on the show. And the MTV star also discovered that they share a special connection around his infamous fruit nickname.

"The first comedy club that I started at was Bananas Comedy Club," Jimmy revealed, as seen in the clip above. This s**t is bananas!

But that's not the only time their paths have crossed. Watch the video above to find out more and check out photos from Johnny's unforgettable appearance below! And be sure to tune-in to Champs Vs. Stars every Tuesday at 10/9c.