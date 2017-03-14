Chrissy Teigen Announced She’s Pregnant With A Little Help From Baby Luna

Getty Images

She and hubby John Legend are expecting their second child together

As far as celebrity babies go, Luna Simone Legend is incontestably one of the cutest around. And now the precious 16-month old is about to be a big sister, because Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have another baby on the way.

In an Instagram video shared on Tuesday (November 21), Teigen gestures at her own belly and asks Luna, “What’s in here?” The adorable tot excitedly replies, “Baby!” while her mama laughs in the background.

In true Chrissy fashion, the model captioned the post, “it’s john’s!” to which her husband hilariously replied, “Maury will have the final word on this.”

Legend, 38, and Teigen, 31, tied the knot back in 2013 and welcomed Luna three years later. Teigen has been open about her struggles with infertility and postpartum depression in the past, and recently told Marie Claire that she and Legend wanted to keep their family growing.

“I would definitely adopt or have foster children,” she told the mag. “But I loved being pregnant.”

Congrats to the couple on the second little Legend!