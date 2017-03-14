Kendrick Lamar Reveals The Greatest Single Rap Verse Of All Time

C Flanigan/Getty

Debating the single greatest rap verse is a barbershop question for the ages, right next to "Who's your Top Five?" and "Who is the GOAT?" In an interview with Variety, Kendrick Lamar was asked his opinion on "the greatest single verse of all time," and he gave the honor to someone special.

"Probably have to be Snoop Dogg's," said Lamar. "Hey, one, two, three, and to the four, Snoop Doggy Dogg and Dr. Dre. First rap I learned."

The verse Kendrick is referring to comes from Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg's 1992 hit "Nuthin' But a 'G' Thang," the first single off The Chronic. The choice isn't a surprise considering Lamar's West Coast lineage. Snoop infamously passed the torch of West Coast rap to Kung Fu Kenny in 2011.

While Kendrick didn't pick a verse from his catalog for the honor, he previously revealed to i-D that he believes "FEAR." is his greatest lyrical accomplishment.

"It's completely honest," said Kendrick. "The first verse is everything that I feared from the time that I was 7 years old. The second verse I was 17, in the third it’s everything I feared when I was 27. These verses are completely honest.”

I wouldn't be surprised to see a rapper in 20 years answering the same question with a Kendrick verse. The only problem is, which one?