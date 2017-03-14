Watch K-Pop Superstars BTS Tear Up The Stage At The AMAs

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

On Sunday night (November 19), the American Music Awards took over the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, and as usual, the awards show left plenty to talk about. Selena Gomez, rocking a new look, returned to the stage for the first time since her kidney transplant, and P!nk's latest array of dizzying acrobatics took things to new heights (literally) by pulling a Spider-Man on the side of a downtown hotel.

But perhaps no performance was as talked-about even before the show began as that of BTS, the South Korean boy-band K-pop superstars who made their choreography-heavy U.S. television debut on the AMAs stage.

"To be honest, I'm a little bit nervous to announce this next performance," The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart said before his musical partner, Alex Pall, introduced the group. (Taggart has a writing credit on "Best of Me," a track from BTS' recent Love Yourself: Her release.)

Before taking the stage, BTS told Billboard on the red carpet that the fact of their performance was a "miracle." "All we dreamed was performing in front of, like, 10,000 people. That was our final dream," member Kim Nam-joon said. "Tonight, we're gonna perform in front of millions of people by television. So, it's a miracle."

The group's fanbase has steadily ballooned globally, and the AMAs stage was the perfect place to debut BTS to folks who've never even heard of them before. Of course, it was also a dream come true for their fans in the States — just watch the video above for the full impact.