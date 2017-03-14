Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Cardi B Gives An Album Update: 'I’m Going To Take My Time Till It’s Right'

If you've been hoping for the full-length follow-up to Cardi B's breakout single, "Bodak Yellow," it appears that you'll be holding out a little while longer as the album isn't dropping anytime soon.

On November 19, Cardi got real with her Twitter followers and explained why the album — which she originally said was set for an October release — is still MIA. For her, urgency doesn't mean a thing when perfection is what she's after.

Though she's recorded plenty for what will eventually serve as her full-length debut, Cardi is more concerned with making sure she's putting out tracks that feel right — and the ones she's currently working with aren't making the grade.

"I have songs stashed up," she tweeted. "I just don’t think they qualified for my album. Sometimes i think is ready sometimes i think it’s not so I’m going to take my time till it’s right."

In the meantime, she's been dropping major collaborations with her beloved Offset and Nicki Minaj, so feast your ears on "Motor Sport" and that LP will drop before you know it.