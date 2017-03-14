Chance The Rapper Misses Barack Obama So Much He Crooned Him An R&B Ode On SNL

Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images

Chance The Rapper wasn't the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this week, but his most memorable sketch definitely played on his singing strengths in between punchlines.

As a part of his hosting duties, he opened the show with an attempt at writing a Thanksgiving classic as memorable as Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You." It was his take on a '90s R&B trio a la Boyz II Men/K-Ci & JoJo with Kenan Thompson and Chris Redd that left way more of a lasting impression, though — especially because the longing tune they performed was so damn relatable.

What starts as a typical, white satin-clad ballad turns into a timely as hell plea for Barack Obama to stop whatever he's doing and, well, come back to us, because "even though it's not allowed, we want you back somehow."

Is this the idea Chance worked out with Donald Glover before heading to SNL rehearsals? Wouldn't be surprised if that turned out to be the case given how silly it was, but either way, "Come Back Barack" is the commiserating anthem you never knew you wanted (or needed, frankly).