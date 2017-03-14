Eminem Surprised On Saturday Night Live By Working 'Stan' Into His Performance

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for MTV

Eminem hasn't seen the Saturday Night Live stage in four years, so it's only fitting that he pulled out all the stops for his return to Studio 8H by not only throwing himself into his newest track, but pairing it with old favorites.

Typically, SNL's musical guest performs twice during the live broadcast of the show. Eminem isn't typical, and neither was this performance. He was joined by a full string section and frequent collaborator Skylar Grey, who co-wrote "Walk on Water," his duet with Beyoncé, and performed it with him at the 2017 MTV EMAs.

He threw a curveball by taking his closing bar from "Walk on Water" — Bitch, I wrote "Stan" — and plowing directly into the 2000 single that inspired it. "Stan," Em's career-defining, disturbing hit that paints a raw portrait of an obsessive fan, made its way into the dictionary earlier this year, so the addition of it to his SNL setlist is doubly fitting.

They wrapped with a spirited rendition of "Love the Way You Lie," his collaboration with Rihanna (which Grey also co-wrote).

Nine straight minutes of Eminem? Very down with this programming adjustment, SNL. It would've been great to hear more of what's in store for his forthcoming album, Revival, but hopefully he'll drop a follow-up to "Walk on Water" ASAP.