Chance The Rapper And Donald Glover Collaborated On One Of His SNL Sketches

Ahhh, stars: They're just like us, in that their favorite rappers are likely your favorite rappers, the chances of them wanting to hang out with Drake as much as you do are probably pretty good, and we can all count on Donald Glover for a little comedic relief.

Chance The Rapper is gearing up for hosting Saturday Night Live tonight (November 18), so he swung through The Tonight Show to talk with Jimmy Fallon, esteemed SNL alum, about his return to the show and other things on his mind.

Fallon brought up a tweet in which he sang Drizzy's praises from earlier in the week, and he was more than happy to elaborate on his admiration for the 6 God.

"I love Drake! I think we live in a time where people are ashamed to say how much they love Drake or enjoy what he does," said Chance. "I'm totally rebelling against that. I just want to say, shoutout to Drake and your whole team; shoutout to Future, everybody."

He went on to share that he's written a couple of sketches for his latest turn on SNL, and that proven comedic genius Donald Glover helped him bring the idea to fruition. It's a different kind of collaboration than the one Glover's teenaged bullies were expecting, but hopefully they'll be stoked about it all the same.

Apparently, Chance brought five sketches to the SNL table, and the one he and Glover collaborated on will definitely air. Guess we'll have to tune in and see how the rest of the episode goes, and who knows — maybe an ode to Drake will work its way into his opening monologue.