Jaden Smith Raps About The Illuminati, Harry Potter, And Baby Ghost Elvis Presley On New Album

Do you remember the episode of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air where Will flipped his prep-school jacket inside out? That’s what it feels like entering the world of Jaden Smith’s debut album, SYRE. It is an esoteric journey into the crimson and gold floral-print landscape of a prince who never had to conform to the navy blue blazers of the world.

On SYRE, Jaden wears his influences — Frank Ocean, Childish Gambino, Kanye West — proudly. The album is brilliant, baffling, and good and could only have been made by a 19-year-old with endless social and economic capital. In a 2014 interview with Hot 97, Donald Glover described what it means for a kid like Jaden to be able to experiment without fear: "He is the first rich black kid really of royalty where people are like, 'You’re Will Smith’s [son],'" Glover said. "He’s the most visible example. ... He has room to fail."

Jaden’s room to fail is what makes an album like SYRE possible. Smith’s rapping flits between being nimble, insightful, and naive. His developing singing voice and ear for melody add depth to the record. Let’s dive into some of the most memorable, confusing, and thrilling lyrics from Smith’s first official foray into the mainstream.