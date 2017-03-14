Luis Fonsi Dedicates His Many 'Despacito' Latin Grammy Wins To Puerto Rico

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

This has been the year of "Despacito," and Luis Fonsi needed an extra set of arms (or two) to carry home his collection of little golden gramophones by the close of the 2017 Latin Grammys.

Fonsi performed a jukebox version of his global smash at the ceremony on November 16, which featured flexing from Bomba Estereo, a salsa makeover courtesy of Victor Manuelle, and a very Major Laser-finished finale courtesy of Diplo.

After he received the award for Song of the Year, Fonsi, elated, thanked his fellow nominees, his collaborators, and his homeland, shouting out Puerto Rico before stepping offstage. Later, he reiterated his grateful sentiments via social media.

¡Felicidades a Fonsi!