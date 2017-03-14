9 Characters Almost Definitely Inspired By Real Celebs

Sometimes a celebrity is going about their typical life doing ordinary celeb things — jetting around the globe, performing at sold-out concerts, boring stuff like that — when BAM! Suddenly, they've inspired a movie or TV character, completely on accident. Don't you hate when that happens?
Justin Bieber, Lorde, Miley Cyrus, and many more of your favorite stars have accidentally served as muses for the following (mostly) fictional characters.
-
Conner4Real from Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping
The Lonely Island generously poked fun at Bieber in their 2016 mockumentary. Andy Samberg told The Daily Beast that Conner4Real's haircut makes him look like Bieber, Justin Timberlake, and Macklemore.
-
Randy Marsh from South Park
-
Gloriana from "What's Next For Sarah?"
After starring on Sam & Cat with Ariana Grande, Jennette McCurdy created a web series featuring Gloriana, a character who sings high notes wherever she goes. *thinking-face emoji*
-
Alaska Nebraska from The SimpsonsFOX
Alaska Nebraska, a blonde 16-year-old pop singer on The Simpsons, has her own TV show named after her. Sound familiar, Miley Cyrus?
-
Juliette Barnes from NashvilleABC
Hayden Panettiere looked to Carrie Underwood for her (lack of) dance moves: "She's one of those girls that doesn't do the whole dancing-around-choreography thing but has that stage presence like no other. She can just stand there and be incredibly interesting.
-
Ariel from The Little MermaidDisney
The "drawing and likeness" of Ariel were based on a young Alyssa Milano, while the iconic red hair came from a 1901 painting by John William Waterhouse.
-
Cerie Xerox from 30 RockNBC
Before Girls was a thing, Allison Williams was Tina Fey's assistant in real life. Fey once preached "Wear a bra, don't smoke” in a speech to Williams and her fellow graduates, and oddly enough, Liz Lemon gave Cerie similar advice in 30 Rock: "What I'm saying is you need to wear a bra to work if you wanna be taken seriously in this business." Hmm...
-
Aladdin from AladdinDisney
Animator Glen Keane based Aladdin's boyish charm off Tom Cruise, and his billowy pants were inspired by MC Hammer in the "U Can't Touch This" music video. The more you know!
-
Rocko from Rocko's Modern LifeNickelodeon
When creator Joe Murray came up with Rocko the wallaby, he had Woody Allen's mannerisms in mind. Who knew?