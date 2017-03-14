Pregnancy And Co-Parenting: Presenting A Supersized Look At This Season Of Teen Mom OG

Teen Mom OG is just getting started (how about that premiere?), and there's plenty on the horizon for Amber, Catelynn, Farrah and Maci.

In a supersized sneak peek below, MTV cameras follow the foursome as they experience new milestones and new beginnings. From conflict (Maci and Ryan's co-parenting woes as well as Farrah clashing with her mother Debra) to life-changing news (Amber announcing her pregnancy to loved ones and Carly seeing her birth parents), the young women are holding little back.

And then there's executive producer Morgan delivering some news to one cast member. We will let the clip explain the circumstances -- so be sure to watch the video, share your thoughts in the comments and don't miss the OGs every Monday at 9/8c on MTV.