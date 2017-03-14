Here’s Our First Look At Young Dumbledore In The Fantastic Beasts Sequel

Warner Bros.

One year from today, November 16, we'll be transported back into J.K. Rowling’s wizarding world for the anticipated follow-up to Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. To celebrate this historical (and extremely magical) moment, Warner Bros. unveiled the first look at the sequel, officially titled Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald.

Most notably, the cast photo features the debut of Jude Law's Dumbledore, who looks unnervingly relaxed. Though he’s not quite the old sage we met in the Harry Potter saga, Dumbledore plays an instrumental role in the Fantastic Beasts franchise. As MTV News previously reported, the spinoff franchise will consist of five films.

Warner Bros.

With dark wizard Gellert Gridelwald (Johnny Depp) on the loose and amassing a dangerous following across Europe, the wizarding world is becoming increasingly divided. So it's up to Dumbledore and his former student Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) — now a published author! — to save the day.

The photo also introduces several new characters to the franchise, including Maledictus (played by Claudia Kim), the carrier of a "blood curse that destines her ultimately to transform into a beast." Seeing how she's clinging to the enigmatic Credence (Ezra Miller) in the portrait, does that mean their characters are somehow intertwined? (After all, they're both cursed.) Meanwhile, we finally get to see Zoë Kravitz in character as Newt's childhood best friend and maybe crush, Leta LeStrange — only, now we know that she's engaged to Newt's older brother Theseus (Calum Turner). Awkward.

Here's the full synopsis for the sequel:

At the end of the first film, the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Depp) was captured by MACUSA (Magical Congress of the United States of America), with the help of Newt Scamander (Redmayne). But, making good on his threat, Grindelwald escaped custody and has set about gathering followers, most unsuspecting of his true agenda: to raise pure-blood wizards up to rule over all non-magical beings.



In an effort to thwart Grindelwald’s plans, Albus Dumbledore (Law) enlists his former student Newt Scamander, who agrees to help, unaware of the dangers that lie ahead. Lines are drawn as love and loyalty are tested, even among the truest friends and family, in an increasingly divided wizarding world.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald hits theaters November 16, 2018.