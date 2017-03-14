Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images

In An Alternate Reality 'What A Time To Be Alive' Was Nicki And Future Instead Of Drake

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and in the case of Nicki Minaj's PAPER cover story, each of those words slays. However, no matter how iconic new Nicki photographs are, Barbz and music fans still want to hear as much as possible from the Queens MC herself. One of the most exciting portions of the interview is Nicki divulging that she almost had a collaboration project with Future.

"I mean, I even at one point was about to do a mixtape with Future recently," said Minaj. "[But] with me working on my album and with him doing other projects — and he thought we should be in the same place at one point to really vibe — it was hard, 'cause he was on tour and I was in the studio [and the timing didn't work]."

Nicki also revealed the possibility of furthering her collaborative work with Beyoncé, after being asked if she would do the female equivalent of Watch The Throne.

The only person that I've seen a lot of people speak on, when talking about an album of that caliber, is Beyoncé 'cause we did "***Flawless" [remix] and "Feeling Myself" and we've actually performed together. I always see a lot of people saying, "Oh my gosh, a joint album with you guys would be really dope," but, you know, those are the kinds of things that are just wishful thinking from fans...They're far-fetched because usually artists are in such different places in their personal lives and career lives that it's hard to make that work.

While we may never get the Nicki and Beyoncé album fans are dying for, it is interesting to think about the alternate reality where "Monster" featured Bey instead of Jay. That's something Sasquatch, Godzilla, and even King Kong could enjoy.