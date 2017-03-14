Warped Tour Will Lap The Country One Last Time In 2018

Chelsea Lauren/WireImage

Get in the pit while you still can

This is a sad day for pop-punk fans the world over, but especially for those who loved spending one sweaty day at the nearest fairgrounds or amphitheater every summer discovering a bunch of power chord-loving bands on the up-and-up.

Warped Tour is calling it quits in 2018, and the founder of the touring festival, Kevin Lyman, explained to Billboard that 24 years on the road were enough for him. Still doesn't make it easy to say goodbye, though, and he's hoping to call on some seasoned Warped vets to send off the tour in style.

Considering this where acts like blink-182, Paramore, Green Day, and No Doubt helped shape the standards and character of the tour, expect some big names — though probably not Katy Perry, even though that was one of her earliest breaks in her career.

“You’re gonna see a big mix of bands I felt really embraced the Warped Tour lifestyle,” Lyman said. “I don’t want to say a ‘mature’ lineup, but bands that I think could use one more big push of Warped Tour to help further their careers."

Bands took to social media to share their fond farewells and tour memories, including Joel Madden of Good Charlotte, Alex of All Time Low, and thousands of Warped fans across the internet.

Thanks for the memories (and the sunburns), Warped Tour. See you next summer.