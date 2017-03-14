Donald Trump Is Totally Ruining Nick Cannon's Swagger

See it all go down in a sneak peek of the next 'Wild 'N Out'

Any Wild 'N Out viewer knows that host and creator Nick Cannon hates to be defeated. But in this week's episode of the long-running sketch series, the wide-ranging entertainer might be forced to take a big L.

The situation: Talking Spit. The opponent: Serayah. The opposing team member: Justina Valentine.

"Nick, I really enjoyed that piece you did called 'Stand for What,'" the redheaded singer begins, while Nick maintains a mouthful of H2O. "So I would like to do something different, and it's called 'Spit for What.'"

Justina then proceeds to bring up Donald Trump, and Nick is immediately at risk of losing his water. But does he? Watch the clip above to find out, and be sure to catch episodes of Wild 'N Out every Thursday at 11/10c!