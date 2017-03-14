Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Did Dame Dash Slap Harvey Weinstein On Paid in Full Set? New Dipset May Hold The Answer

The Diplomats just restored the feeling in the city. On The Heatmakerz-produced "Once Upon a Time," the influential New York group lays into a fiery soul sample like pink bandanas with matching fitteds and Timbs never went out of style.

The most illuminating part of the Dipset reunion is a line from Cam'ron. Towards the end of the track, Killa spits, "No disrespecting the ladies' word from my team / That's the reason Dame smacked Harvey Weinstein / On the set of Paid in Full, y'all gave him hell about it / Some foul shit happened once Capo tell 'em 'bout it."

For those that aren't familiar, 2002's Paid In Full is a classic film starring Wood Harris, Mekhi Phifer, and Cam'ron as three close friends and drug dealers in Harlem. In an October interview with Hip Hop Motivation, Dame Dash opened up about the rumored incident with the disgraced movie producer and former film executive.

"I know I made Paid in Full over there, and I know that him and I had a lot of aggressive interaction. And I know even culturally, like, my people would say things, like, I would see interviews with Wood Harris and with Just Blaze and all that, and they'd be like, 'Oh he yelled at Harvey Weinstein. He yelled at the Weinsteins.' But the bottom line is, like, when I look at somebody treat other people wrong, I can't just look the other way. And any opportunity I get, I know I'm strong, but I'm always gonna make them suffer for the people that aren't strong enough."

Dame later goes on to state, "You know I made Paid in Full with them, but I never made another movie with them. I never worked with them again. Why do you think that is?"

