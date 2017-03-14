Lauren Jauregui Is 'Paralyzed' In New Tease Of Steve Aoki Collab

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Over the past two years, Lauren Jauregui from Fifth Harmony has popped up on a handful of other artists' tracks as a featured performer, including the ode to love "Strangers" with Halsey and the flirty "In Your Phone" with Ty Dolla $ign.

Now, Jauregui has hopped on a track with Steve Aoki called "All Night," which she teased this week on Instagram with a brief clip of what sounds like it could the song's pre-chorus.

"You got me paralyzed / And I think I like it," Jauregui sings. "Caught me by surprise / I'm not usually like this, no / Got me paralyzed / Don't think I can help it / Why's it feel so hot? / Let's keep this going all night."

Around this time last year, Aoki was helping Louis Tomlinson launch a post-One Direction solo career with the collab "Just Hold On."

Jauregui's Fifth Harmony groupmates Ally Brooke and Dinah Jane have also had guest appearances on songs this year, including the former on an A$AP Ferg song and the latter on "Boom Boom," RedOne's collab with Daddy Yankee and French Montana.

"All Night" drops in full this Friday (November 17). Get ready.