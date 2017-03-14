American Horror Story Star Reflects On Shocking Cult Moments And Sarah Paulson's 'Brilliance'

FX

On the surface, American Horror Story: Cult appeared to examine how a white man, with his hateful rhetoric and nationalistic worldview, politicized fear to gain power and spark a dangerous alt-right movement. But over the course of its 11 episodes, Cult's real agenda became clear: female rage. With Cult, television provocateur Ryan Murphy delivered a violent revisionist fantasy — a story in which a nasty woman gloriously defeats a misogynist egomaniac in the throes of political battle.

"There is something more dangerous in this world than a humiliated man: A nasty woman," Ally told Kai with righteous aplomb in the finale's closing minutes. It was a cathartic, if not predictable, end to an otherwise ambitious season that showcased some of the very best (and worst) of the American Horror Story franchise.

While Sarah Paulson's heroine Ally Mayfair-Richards may have emerged from Cult as the season's MVP — no one can chew up AHS scenery quite like Paulson — Leslie Grossman's scene-stealer Meadow Wilton was its most tragic casualty. Unlike Ally and Beverly, Meadow's rage was internalized and left unresolved, which led to a lifetime of devastating insecurities and Real Housewives marathons to mask the pain. She was an easy target for Kai's manipulation.

MTV News caught up with Grossman following the season finale of Cult to reflect on her AHS journey and to break down some of Meadow's biggest, and most painful, moments.