Maci And Chelsea Bond Over Their Shared Teen Mom Experiences

Teen moms Chelsea and Maci understand what it's like to co-parent with someone who is battling addiction, and they've both documented their hardships regarding this issue on their respective series. Now, during Part 2 of the reunion special, the ladies sat down with Dr. Drew (who is a professional in this area) to reflect on their experiences.

"It's scary because I don't want to rock the boat with his parents, because there is a good relationship there," Chelsea explained of her ex Adam. "And it's scary knowing that [Aubree] is going to see this someday probably."

Meanwhile, Maci shares the same fear as Chelsea.

"Bentley is in third grade, so I worry that other kids will see it and say something about it," the mother of three admitted. "I just always say to myself that I will raise him to understand that he's strong enough to deal with that."

Why do the two feel it's important to tell their stories? Watch them elaborate in the video above, and don't miss Maci and her journey on the upcoming Teen Mom OG season, premiering this Monday at 9/8c. And if you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, head to halfofus.com for ways to get help.