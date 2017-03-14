Challenge Status Check: Are Tony And Alyssa Still Together?

Tony denied his kiss with Camila when his girlfriend Alyssa started asking questions (she'd seen images on social media while he was still in Colombia) -- but during Part 2 of the Challenge reunion, the young father was forced to deal with his infidelity head-on.

"I felt like it was not something I wanted to address on the show," Tony -- who shares daughter Isla Rose with his former skeleton -- told host Mike "The Miz" Mizanin. "I would rather go home and talk to her about that and us discuss it, because we got some real things going on."

He continued, as Alyssa watched from the audience: "I was afraid. I was a little worried."

So were Tony and Alyssa able to repair their relationship and stay together -- or have they gone their separate ways? And what did Alyssa have to say about the entire ordeal?