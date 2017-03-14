Camila Cabello’s ‘Havana’ Gets A Sexy, Spanglish Remix

Getty Images

As if we couldn’t stop listening to “Havana” already, now there’s a spicy new version for us to love.

Fresh off her red-hot performance at the MTV EMAs, Camila Cabello has unleashed a bilingual remix of her catchy hit. This one features new lyrics in Spanish, which Cabello previewed last month at the Latin American Music Awards. Young Thug’s contribution is scrapped (pour one out for Thugger), but Daddy Yankee fills in with a reggaeton-infused rap about Cuba’s freedom.

As you surely remember, Daddy Yankee was also featured on the inescapable smash “Despacito,” so could his magic touch send “Havana” to the No. 1 spot on the charts as well? We’ll find out soon enough. In the meantime, try to resist dancing to this remix — I dare you.