Demi Lovato Covered Sam Smith's ‘Too Good At Goodbyes’ And He Loved It

Getty Images

Two years after Demi Lovato covered Hozier’s “Take Me to Church” inside BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge, she’s one-upped herself with another stunning performance. On Monday (November 13), the Tell Me You Love Me singer made her grand return to the Live Lounge with a soulful take on Sam Smith’s “Too Good at Goodbyes.”

“[Smith] is such a sweetheart. … I’m dying to collaborate with him,” Lovato said by way of introduction. Like Smith, she flawlessly executed the balance between vulnerable softness and confident strength, flexing those powerhouse vocals we’ve come to love and expect from her.

Lovato’s cover even earned Smith’s approval and ignited a total love fest between the two. He tweeted, “YES @ddlovato ❤️ SAAAAAAANG IT ❤️.” She replied, “LOVE YOU 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 And I LOVE your new music!!,” and he responded, “Ditto!! 'Only forever' has me deeply into my feelings xx congratulations beautiful.”

So, yeah, we’re now definitely waiting for this dream collab to happen.