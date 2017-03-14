Baby Talk: Teen Mom OG's Tyler Says He's Ready For Another Child

Catelynn and Tyler have openly talked about having more children -- from the young mother expressing her fear of suffering from postpartum depression again to taking the appropriate birth control steps in order to properly proceed. And in the upcoming Teen Mom OG episode, the longtime couple revisited the popular family planning discussion.

"Now that she's in school, we need another little baby," Tyler says of Novalee in the sneak peek, above, as the trio goes for a car ride.

Then the young father details how he would like to learn about the next pregnancy -- and he has a very specific idea about how he would like Cate to let him know about their future son or daughter. View the video to find out what it is, share your family planning tips in the comments and be sure to watch them every Monday on Teen Mom OG at 9/8c!