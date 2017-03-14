Eminem And Skylar Grey Give An Intimate Performance Of 'Walk On Water' At The EMA

Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Eminem is having a busy week. Last week, the Detroit rapper released “Walk On Water,” featuring Beyoncé, his first single from Revival. Yesterday (November 12), at the 2017 MTV EMA, Eminem performed the song for the first time.

The performance begins with a shot of “Stanley Mitchell’s Revival Pub.” Long-time Eminem fans will notice the name of the pub as a tongue-in-cheek reference to his classic song “Stan,” where Mathers details the story of an obsessive fan named Stanley Mitchell. Skylar Grey steps into the role of Beyoncé for the performance as she smoothly sings, “I walk on water, but I ain’t no Jesus.”

Eminem raps the first verse backed by Skylar on piano in the fictional pub, before triumphantly re-introducing himself to the MTV EMA stage. To match the stripped-down nature of “Walk On Water,” Eminem and Skylar are the only two on the main stage. Amid an orchestra, Mathers describes his tale of writer’s block, aging in hip-hop, and coming to terms with his legacy that has seemingly plagued the 45-year-old MC since the release of 2013’s The Marshall Mathers LP 2.

Eminem also walked away with the show's award for Best Hip Hop, but not before adding some of his trademark humor to the proceedings. "I want to start off, I'm not really sure how I got this," said Eminem. "Because I haven't had an album out in a few years. I got one coming though."

There it is from the man itself. Revival is coming soon.