Kesha Bathed In Rainbow Lights And Glitter For Her EMA Performance

Dave J Hogan/Getty

There's nothing black-and-white about Kesha. On Sunday night (November 12), she delivered an unforgettable performance at the 2017 MTV EMA in London. She took the stage drenched in a rainbow-colored ray of light, much like the cover art for her Rainbow album. It looked like aliens were about to beam her up into their colorful alternate universe.

Fortunately, Kesha remained in our atmosphere, where her killer voice stole the show. She belted out "Learn To Let Go" for The SSE Arena in Wembley. Her pale pink hair, which she liberally shook and whipped around, deserves its own round of applause, TBH.

Kesha's hair is further proof that rainbows have taken over her life. Over the years, she's dyed it all seven colors and then some.

"I think color symbolizes hope," Kesha previously told Good Morning America about her LP's meaning. "It's no coincidence that it's also the symbol for the LGBTQ community, but I've always just found the hope in the bright colors, and I wanted to bring that more into my everyday life, and so now my house is covered in rainbows and my life and my body. I have, like, 10 rainbow tattoos."