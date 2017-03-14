11 Celebs Who Are Secretly Emo Kids At Heart

Getty

The mid-2000s were a different time. You turned to Myspace, not streaming services, to find new tunes. Bands like My Chemical Romance, Taking Back Sunday, and Paramore were slowly but steadily building cult followings online. Believe it or not, some of today's biggest pop stars were even influenced by hits like "Misery Business" and "Missing You."

Swipe on some eyeliner and dust off your Converse sneakers, because you're about to revisit the pop-punk and emo songs that defined an entire generation of angsty teens (and these 11 celebs).