11 Celebs Who Are Secretly Emo Kids At Heart

The mid-2000s were a different time. You turned to Myspace, not streaming services, to find new tunes. Bands like My Chemical Romance, Taking Back Sunday, and Paramore were slowly but steadily building cult followings online. Believe it or not, some of today's biggest pop stars were even influenced by hits like "Misery Business" and "Missing You."
Swipe on some eyeliner and dust off your Converse sneakers, because you're about to revisit the pop-punk and emo songs that defined an entire generation of angsty teens (and these 11 celebs).
Taylor Swift
Tay was so obsessed with Dashboard Confessional's "Hands Down" in high school, that she invited lead singer Chris Carrabba to her best friend's birthday party in 2015.
Camila Cabello
Same, girl. SAME.
Demi Lovato
Here's a video of Demi rocking out to Paramore's "Misery Business." She should've performed this at Camp Rock.
Bella Thorne
Let’s take a second to imagine CeCe Jones shaking it up to The Used on Disney Channel.
SkrillexTheo Wargo/Getty
Here's a fun fact for ya: Skrillex (real name: Sonny Moore) was the original singer in From First To Last. Mind = blown.
The Chainsmokers
Drew Taggart, one-half of The Chainsmokers, called himself an "emo kid" in an interview with Rolling Stone. Plus, the duo's covered Panic! At The Disco, and "Closer" unforgettably shouts out Blink-182.
Halsey
Quick, name the Taking Back Sunday song these lyrics are from!*
Machine Gun Kelly
Speaking of Halsey, here she is DJing Emo Nite LA — basically a giant party soundtracked exclusively by Fall Out Boy, Good Charlotte, and the like — with MGK. One of the first songs he played was "Sk8er Boi" by Avril Lavigne! Other fans of Emo Nite LA include...
Tyler Posey
Being an emo kid > being a Teen Wolf.
Noah Cyrus
Oh hi, Trace Cyrus! This is my kind of family time, TBH.
Post Malone
What a welcome to The Black Parade.
* The answer is "Timberwolves at New Jersey" from 2002's Tell All Your Friends. "Makedamnsure" you study up next time!