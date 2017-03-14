Taylor Swift Is Giving Fans A Reputation-Related Present On Her Birthday

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for DIRECTV

Now that Reputation is out and Taylor Swift is sharing intimate performances of its songs, she's already got her sights set on 2018 and getting her show (back) on the road.

It looks like Swift will be making an announcement regarding her plans to tour behind Reputation, and that the info will drop on December 13, the day she turns 28.

Billboard reports that she's got something brewing for her birthday, and that it will likely involve a rollout in some capacity regarding the show's she's got planned for the coming year.

As her trek in support of 1989 was the highest grossing tour of 2015, Swift has some serious expectations to live up to that she set herself — and she's more than ready to meet them.

Could the Reputation tour break some personal records for Swift? We'll just have to wait and see, but if she's looking for wish ideas for blowing out the candles on her birthday cake, that's a stellar option.