13 Edgy Reputation Lyrics That Would Make The Old Taylor Swift Blush

Taylor Swift’s Reputation is here, and with it, the full complexity of “New Taylor.” As indicated by the bold lead singles “Look What You Made Me Do” and “...Ready For It?,” Reputation is Swift’s most attitude-packed album yet. “New Taylor” does not mince her words; she’s emboldened to speak her mind, and she doesn’t care what you think about it.
That’s why Reputation is filled with lyrics about being bad, getting drunk, and getting even. Hell, it even lets us hear Swift’s first recorded four-letter expletive, which would surely made “Old Taylor” blush. Below, see 13 of the sexiest and edgiest lyrics Reputation has to offer.
-
“Do the girls back home touch you like I do? / Long night, with your hands up in my hair”
— “Delicate”
-
“Get caught up in a moment / Lipstick on your face ... You know I'm not a bad girl, but I / Do bad things with you”
— “So It Goes...”
-
“If a man talks shit, then I owe him nothing / I don’t regret it one bit, ’cause he had it coming”
— “I Did Something Bad”
-
“Carve your name into my bedpost / ’Cause I don't want you like a best friend / Only bought this dress so you could take it off”
— “Dress”
-
“I never trust a narcissist, but they love me / So I play 'em like a violin / And I make it look oh-so-easy”
— “I Did Something Bad”
-
“Reputation precedes me, they told you I'm crazy / I swear I don't love the drama, it loves me”
— “End Game”
-
“I've been breakin' hearts a long time / And toyin' with them older guys / Just playthings for me to use”
— “Don’t Blame Me”
-
“Honey, I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time / I’ve got a list of names and yours is in red, underlined”
— “Look What You Made Me Do”
-
“Knew I was a robber first time that he saw me / Stealing hearts and running off and never sayin' sorry”
— “...Ready For It?”
-
“I never trust a playboy, but they love me / So I fly 'em all around the world / And I let them think they saved me”
— “I Did Something Bad”
-
“Jumping to the pool from the balcony / Everyone swimming in a champagne sea / And there are no rules when you show up here”
— “This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things”
-
“We were jet-set, Bonnie and Clyde / Until I switch to the other side ... It’s no surprise I turned you in / ’Cause us traitors never win”
— “Getaway Car”
-
“Big reputation, big reputation / Ooh, you and me, we got big reputations / Ah, and you heard about me / Oh, I got some big enemies”
— “End Game”