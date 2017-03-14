How Taylor Swift Rewrote Her Narrative On Reputation

Sascha Steinbach/Getty

Taylor Swift is a storyteller, and Reputation is her most important chapter yet. Her sixth album, out now, marks her bold return to the pop music scene after a particularly challenging year. In 2016, she went through two highly publicized breakups, and her years-long feud with Kanye West — stretching all the way back to the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards — reached new heights.

At the time, Swift kindly asked to be "excluded from this narrative," but Reputation was definitely influenced by 2016's events. With songs like "This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things" and the chart-topping lead single "Look What You Made Me Do," she's reclaiming control of her own narrative.

In the video below, MTV News takes a closer look at how Tay's Reputation era evolved.

While the Old Taylor lies six feet under the ground, the New Taylor is standing taller than ever before.