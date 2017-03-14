'I Regret All Of That': Teen Mom OG's Ryan Opens Up About His Addiction Issues

Ryan's struggle with addiction has been discussed extensively on Teen Mom OG -- from Maci opening up to her fellow cohorts about her deep worry (before Ryan went to a facility) to Mackenzie supporting her husband through his treatment and recovery at home. But Ryan hasn't really expressed remorse for his actions on camera -- until this week's episode.

The setting: Bentley's father and Mackenzie went out for dinner, and the conversation started off with him marveling at how his wedding ring now fits.

"They were swollen, I guess [from] using drugs," Ryan told his wife. It's disgusting I let myself go like that."

From there, he expressed his heartfelt appreciation for Mackenzie -- and stated he was "so glad" he got help.

"It bothers me that I've put a burden on not just myself but you and Mom and Dad and Bentley and Maci," he continued. "I regret all of that. But you have been very, very understanding. I couldn't have done this without you."

Ryan then asked if there was anything he could do to help Mac -- and she coyly stated, "Not really." But he pressed her to "think about it," and she ultimately expressed that "she's lost a bit of herself" in order to be strong for her husband and her own son.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction or just want someone to talk to, there are people who can help. Head to halfofus.com for information and resources. And keep watching Teen Mom OG every Monday at 9/8c.