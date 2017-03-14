Wild 'N Out Is Moving To Brooklyn For Milestone Tenth Season

Find out who will be appearing on the long-running series!

Are you ready? You're not ready.

Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out will premiere its milestone tenth season on November 30. And the long-running improv program has a brand-new home: From Broadway to Brooklyn!

So who will be joining the WNO crew during the upcoming episodes? 21 Savage, Fabolous, Desiigner, Wyclef, Keyshia Cole, Gary Owen, Sara Sampaio, Kyle, A Boogie, Michael Blackson, PnB Rock, MGK, Tee Grizzley, Ayo & Teo, Sky, Quincy, Christian, Justin Combs, Pete Davidson and many more. What a line-up.

And a brief look at the rules: Each installment puts the red & black teams (old colors are making a comeback!), comprised of returning and new cast members, against each other in some of the most hilarious, entertaining and outrageous games seen on television. The one and only Nick Cannon will lead his red team against a celebrity-guest led black team as the two groups try to best each other in ridiculous comic throw downs. As always, the “Wildstyle battle” will ultimately decide who takes home the coveted WNO battle belt.

See your favorites in the video above -- and do not miss Wild 'N Out every Thursday, beginning on November 30 at 11/10c!